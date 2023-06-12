Homes for the Brave breaks ground on expansion project in Bridgeport

A Connecticut nonprofit that provides transitional housing for veterans has broken ground on an expansion project at its Bridgeport headquarters.

Executive Director Vince Santilli said the expansion will add an elevator as well as 12 private suites for residents on the second and third floors.

The suites will be built with the help of a federal government grant and will provide more privacy for residents.

“Right now, if one of our gentlemen in his own room wants to have a telehealth appointment, there might be one, two or three guys standing around in that space. And you know you don’t have privacy. So, they will be able to have that going forward,” Santilli said.

“We have Vietnam era veterans that when they came back weren't exactly treated too well. And now we are able to deliver this to them. So we are just thrilled,” he added.

Homes for the Brave opened its 42-bed transitional living facility in 2002. It also has a facility in West Haven and an annex for women in downtown Bridgeport. It serves about 200 veterans a year.