© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Homes for the Brave breaks ground on expansion project in Bridgeport

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published June 12, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT
An artistic rendering of the expanded Homes for Brave Bridgeport, Connecticut, headquarters.
Ebong Udoma
/
WSHU
An artistic rendering of the Homes for the Brave Bridgeport headquarters expansion

A Connecticut nonprofit that provides transitional housing for veterans has broken ground on an expansion project at its Bridgeport headquarters.

Executive Director Vince Santilli said the expansion will add an elevator as well as 12 private suites for residents on the second and third floors.

The suites will be built with the help of a federal government grant and will provide more privacy for residents.

“Right now, if one of our gentlemen in his own room wants to have a telehealth appointment, there might be one, two or three guys standing around in that space. And you know you don’t have privacy. So, they will be able to have that going forward,” Santilli said.

“We have Vietnam era veterans that when they came back weren't exactly treated too well. And now we are able to deliver this to them. So we are just thrilled,” he added.

Homes for the Brave opened its 42-bed transitional living facility in 2002. It also has a facility in West Haven and an annex for women in downtown Bridgeport. It serves about 200 veterans a year.

Tags
Connecticut News VeteransVeterans AffairsHomes for the BraveVeterans BenefitsEbong UdomaBridgeport
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma