Connecticut’s new state budget will help restrain local property taxes

Connecticut’s two-year budget approved by lawmakers in the now finished legislative session will help restrain local property taxes.

That's according to the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities that represents 168 towns and cities.

Kevin Maloney, a CCM spokesman, said the budget will pump $329 million in new state aid to K-12 public schools.

“That’s a very significant increase and will go a long way toward lessening the dependency of local school funding on property taxes,” Maloney said.

”Connecticut is very dependent on the property tax. And most people will tell you it’s the most regressive tax of all the Connecticut taxes,” said Maloney.

The budget also increases by nearly $20 million state payments in lieu of taxes to the largest cities where tax exempt public institutions are located.

It also contributes $5 million to the firefighter cancer relief fund, and provides $1.8 million for cities and towns to implement early voting.