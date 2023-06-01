Air quality alert issued in Connecticut due to Canadian wildfires

Wildfires in Nova Scotia have produced a large smoke plume that is moving along the Northeast. Officials say it could impact air quality for Connecticut residents.

Connecticut residents may see a change in air quality this week after wildfires in Nova Scotia resulted in large plumbs of smoke. Dr. David Hill is a Connecticut-based pulmonologist. Hill said the smoke could likely result in elevated fine particle readings.

“National Weather Service and the Lung Association have both indicated that there are air quality alerts related to these large uncontrolled fires in Nova Scotia and there being an increased likelihood of there being a high level of particle pollution causing air quality problems,” Hill said.

Hill said if there is poor air quality residents should avoid exercising outside. People that have asthma, lung diseases or other sensitive groups should be alert. This includes the elderly and young children who are more susceptible to smoke. Hill said because their lungs are small and still developing, they breathe in more air for their size than adults.

The American Lung Association provides tips to avoid lung irritation and health complications due to increased air pollution. Residents can protect the air in their homes by keeping doors and windows shut. Circulating air purifiers and air conditioners on the recirculation setting may also help.

“Keep an eye on your symptoms," Hill said. "So, If you're outside and you are having trouble breathing, particularly if you're elderly or you have underlying heart or lung diseases you might want to contact a health care provider in that case”

Residents can check the National Weather Service website for the Air Quality Index. The American Lung Association’s Lung HelpLine at 1-800-LUNGUSA is staffed by nurses and respiratory therapists that can answer any questions.