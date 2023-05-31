Ganim delivers upbeat State of the City address in Bridgeport

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim (D) delivered his State of the City address at Hartford Healthcare Amphitheatre on Wednesday.

He said Bridgeport is in a great position, but he wants to keep improving it. It was his 17th State of the City address.

Ganim identified three main focuses in the presentation: growth and development, better quality of life and fiscal stability.

He spoke about his plans to improve the city in the coming year.

Molly Ingram / WSHU Ganim receives a standing ovation at the State of the City.

A growing entertainment industry

Just weeks ago, the Hartford Healthcare Amphitheatre and Total Mortgage Arena held simultaneous shows for the first time.

Ganim pointed to the city’s growing entertainment industry as a healthy sign.

“Bridgeport is slowly shedding its former identity as an industrial powerhouse,” Ganim said. “It has gained a new identity as the arts and entertainment capital of Connecticut.”

He also gave a shout out to the smaller theaters and clubs for bringing steady business to the city.

“We appreciate all these venues, not simply because they enrich the culture and vibrancy of our city, but also because of the economic activity and stability they bring to our other valued businesses,” Ganim said.

New housing opportunities

In his speech, Ganim referenced the 2020 census statistic that Bridgeport is one of the fastest growing communities in the state. He cited the mass migration from cities to suburbs as reason for the population increase.

“As the region experiences people moving from New York to Bridgeport, we are reaping the benefits,” Ganim said.

Ganim added since he reentered office in 2015, hundreds of new units have become available downtown, including above the comedy club, 115 Main Street, and the HWS building.

New developments are in the works at Congress Street Plaza, Marina Village Site and the former Waltersville and Whitter school sites.

Additionally, Steelpointe BLD will soon break ground on 400 new housing units with ground floor retail on the waterfront.

Bridgeport Harbor upgrades

Multiple upgrades are coming on the waterfront.

The Port Jefferson Ferry company is planning a new terminal on the East End, with the ultimate goal being ferry service from Bridgeport to New York City.

The former PSEG plant will soon be demolished and redeveloped. It’s no longer in use, but is the last coal burning plant in the Northeast.

Ganim said the site will be environmentally remediated.

“The cleanup and redevelopment of this site has become one of my administration's top priorities,” Ganim said. “Now that it's been decommissioned, we've taken the lead with state and federal officials to control this site to ensure that it is environmentally remediated with an eye towards preparing the site for future development.”

The old Remington Arms building will also be demolished. They will attempt to preserve the historic Shot Tower.

Education

Bridgeport officials broke ground on the new Bassick High School last week. Ganim cited the $139 million project as proof of the city’s dedication to education.

The new building will be located in the South End, on the University of Bridgeport campus.

“Our students will not only have their own athletic fields, but they'll be able to experience educational opportunities at a college level,” Ganim said.

He also introduced the city’s new scholarships for students pursuing a college degree.

The Bridgeport Promise Merit Scholarship program will be available later this year.

Public safety

Last summer, Ganim appointed Roderick Porter as the city’s new police chief. Ganim said he has worked in tandem with acting Fire Chief Lance Edwards to promote public safety.

“[Porter] has implemented meaningful reforms in the department that are putting more cops on the street and making more police visible in our community,” Ganim said.

Ganim said he is working with both chiefs to fill their ranks amid nationwide shortages.

City beautification

Ganim announced a $10 million plan to pave more than 200 streets across the city, beginning in June.

He also mentioned city initiatives such as new murals and bulk trash pickup days that aim to brighten the city and decrease blight.

Fiscal stability

Bridgeport’s rainy day fund currently has $40 million.

Ganim said that number is indicative of a healthy economy in the city.

“When I started this job, I took over a city that was literally bankrupt…. I'm proud to say with the support of the City Council, we've delivered eight straight balanced budgets, and most importantly, been able to maintain fiscal stability, while again holding the line on taxes in Bridgeport,” Ganim said.