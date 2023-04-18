Connecticut Appropriations Committee proposes $400 million increase for next fiscal year

The Connecticut General Assembly Appropriations Committee released their proposed changes to the governor's budget on Tuesday.

They want to spend over $400 million more than Governor Ned Lamont had proposed for fiscal years 2024 and 2025. The governor's proposed budget totals over $50 billion.

The committee proposed millions of dollars in cuts to the state Department of Revenue Services. They are proposing increases for the state Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection.

The proposed budget also includes $210 million more than Lamont proposed for the State Department of Education. Additional money was allocated to higher education as well.

Committee co-chair Senator Cathy Osten said the changes reflect public hearing testimony and emails from state residents.

“We spent more than the governor on targeted areas that we believe are important to the state of Connecticut and its residents,” Osten said.

Democrats have a 37-16 majority on the Appropriations Committee.

Appropriations co-chair Representative Toni Walker said everyone on the committee had to compromise.

“There are many things in the budget that we know people are going to applaud,” Walker said. “And then there's things we know that they're not going to embrace. But the most important thing is that we all had an opportunity to voice our choices.”

Lamont said he looks forward to working with the committee to pass a budget. They have until June 7 to reach an agreement.

“I appreciate the Appropriation Committee’s hard work to deliver a document that appears to respect the fiscal guardrails that have been a key component of our state’s success over the past few years,” Lamont said. “We’re reviewing the details of the Legislature’s spending plan, look forward to meeting with them to discuss their proposals, and will work with them to pass an honestly balanced budget that provides growth, opportunity and affordability for Connecticut’s residents, families and businesses.”

The proposal asks for an additional $37 million in fiscal year 2024 and an additional $374 million in 2025.

Fiscal year 2024 begins on July 1.