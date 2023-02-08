Lamont presents his $50.5 billion two-year state budget plan to lawmakers

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont presented his next two-year budget plan to a joint session of the state General Assembly on Wednesday.

Lamont said the $50.5 billion proposal is focused on making Connecticut a more affordable place to live.

“This is a budget that is built to expand opportunity for all of our residents. It's anchored by a middle class tax cut keeping faith and expanding assistance for those most in need,” Lamont told lawmakers

The plan tries to do that by spending some of the state’s surplus on an income tax cut for working and middle-class families, for the first time in nearly 30 years. It also increases state funding for childcare, education, workforce development and transportation while keeping the budget balanced.

Lamont added lawmakers critical of his plan should offer their own.

“For those of you who want a little more spending here. For those of you who want a bigger tax cut there. That’s fine. Tell me how you are going to pay for it. I can tell you for the next fiscal year our budget is pretty tight, there's no surplus built into it,” Lamont said.

Budget negotiations between the Lamont administration and state lawmakers will now begin. An agreement must be reached before the legislative session ends in June.