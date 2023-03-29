Connecticut lawmakers say “Right to Read” legislation is on the right track

Connecticut educators, lawmakers and advocates gathered to provide an update on the efficacy of the state's “Right to Read” legislation on Wednesday. The law aims to improve reading levels for children in grades K through 3.

It was passed in 2021.

The law allows the state to set curriculum requirements for all districts, creates student assessments to track progress, provides professional development and more.

According to state Department of Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker, only 47% of third grade students are proficient in English and Language Arts. That means 19,000 third grade students are not proficient in ELA.

Russel-Tucker said the 19,000 students come from all different schools and backgrounds.

“Nearly 8,000 of them are English learners or students receiving special education, but the remaining 11,000 are identified as non-English language learners or students receiving special education,” Russel-Tucker said. “Over 3,000 are Black, nearly 8,000 are Hispanic, and over 6,000 are white. It’s all of our students we’re talking about.”

Connecticut State Department of Education Reading and Literacy Director Dr. Melissa Hickey said the Right to Read legislation has shown positive results in the state’s schools, and must continue to be used.

“We must follow the story of the data and address this issue,” Hickey said. “The legislators know that there are children in Connecticut who are not reading, children who cannot unlock those letters and words, and are growing up unable to read.”

Hickey said the state legislature’s Black and Puerto Rican Caucus has secured $20 million in grants for school districts who need financial help to implement the legislation.

Bridgeport Public Schools Executive Director of Early Childhood, Literacy, & PreK-6 Dr. Melissa Jenkins said the legislation has been positive for Bridgeport.

“Since the legislation has been launched, we've engaged more in a systemic approach, making sure were identifying ways to support our students receiving services, our large population of multilingual learners,” Jenkins said.