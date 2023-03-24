Research shows Connecticut residents appreciate the arts

Data from a CT Humanities study has revealed that 91% of Connecticut residents engage in the arts, culture and humanities.

The study sampled 1,000 Connecticut residents of all races, ethnicities and genders.

Susie Wilkening is the principal of a museum audience research firm that conducted the study.

She said the majority of Connecticut residents support the arts, including museums, theater, and music.

“Most Connecticut residents think that the arts, culture and humanities deliver important impacts in Connecticut, and they support the state's investment in the cultural sector,” Wilkening said.

According to the study, 81% of Connecticut residents think cultural organizations contribute to the community's economy and 89% think positively about elected officials taking legislative action to support cultural organizations in their community.

Additionally, more than half of study participants said the Connecticut Humanities Council should receive increased funding from the state Office of the Arts. Currently, the council receives $4.50 for each Connecticut resident annually.

CT Humanities and the Connecticut Office of the Arts will use the data to advise cultural organizations.

CT Humanities is an underwriter of WSHU Public Radio.