Project Longevity offers a second chance to 6 formerly incarcerated individuals in Connecticut

Six formerly incarcerated Connecticut residents have graduated from the Second Chance Program offered by the Justice Education Center.

They were the first class to graduate from the program, which lasted 10 weeks and included 145 hours of carpentry training.

Upon graduation, participants became members of the local carpenter union.

Justice Education Center Executive Director Sherry Haller said the program provides life-changing opportunities.

“This opportunity gives them the confidence to go forward to create not just a job, but a career for them and their families,” Haller said. “And they haven't had that opportunity before.”

Haller said the organization aims to help at-risk individuals who may have been involved in violence.

“We want you alive, safe and well,” Haller said. “And we want to help you if you want to be helped.”

The Second Chance Program was one of multiple initiatives that received a grant from the state as part of Project Longevity, which aims to reduce gun violence in Bridgeport, Hartford and New Haven.

The Second Chance Program will soon begin interviews for the next round of classes, which they hope to start in April.