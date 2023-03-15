Connecticut GOP rejects “Live Work Ride” housing proposal

Connecticut Republicans joined local government advocates on Wednesday to oppose a bill in the legislature that would promote transit-oriented communities.

The “Work Live Ride” bill would reward municipalities that focus on building high occupancy housing units near public transit stations. Supporters of the bill say the high occupancy units will lower housing costs.

CT169Strong, a group that advocates for a strong local government, and Connecticut Republicans, said the bill takes control away from the state's municipalities.

Republican State Senator Ryan Fazio from Greenwich is a ranking member of the Planning and Development Committee.

“It is a proposal which many people in my district and across the state view as another attempt to roll back local input and control either through mandates or by holding a lot of funding over the heads of municipalities,” Fazio said.

CT169Strong President Alexis Harrison said each municipality should decide what is best for them — not the state.

“We're just ordinary citizens who believe that zoning matters should be decided in a thoughtful and deliberate way, not in a vacuum and not by one group of people, but with input really from the entire community,” Harrison said.

Republicans said they worry the state will withhold funding if the legislation passes and they do not implement it in their communities.

The bill is in the public hearing phase.