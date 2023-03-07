© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Connecticut police learn about impaired driving with the help of civilians

WSHU | By Molly Ingram
Published March 7, 2023 at 5:03 PM EST
California Deadly DUIs
Lenny Ignelzi/AP
/
AP
Police officers check drivers at a sobriety checkpoint.

Eighteen Connecticut residents recently spent the day consuming alcohol and cannabis to help train police.

It was the first “wet and green lab” in the nation to include people under the influence of both substances.

The day lasted 8 hours. Participants using cannabis smoked or vaped twice, and participants drinking alcohol were given drinks throughout the day.

After the substances took effect, they participated in field sobriety tests as well as experimental chemical tests that are being developed to detect cannabis impairment.

Eric Jackson is the executive director of the Connecticut Transportation Institute at the University of Connecticut. He said Connecticut has an impaired driving problem, and officer training is needed to fix it.

“Along with alcohol impairment, our fatality numbers are increasing, the number of people involved in fatal crashes that are under the influence of drugs,” Jackson said. “Connecticut is always one of the top 10 states in the country for fatalities with drivers under the influence.”

The event was funded through a state Department of Transportation grant for $22,000.

Tags
Connecticut News drunk drivingConnecticut State PoliceMolly Ingram
Molly Ingram
Molly is a reporter covering Fairfield County. She also produces Long Story Short, a podcast exploring public policy issues across Connecticut.
See stories by Molly Ingram