New Haven organizations awarded $1 million for workforce training

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker announced the first round of grant winners for the Career Pathways Initiative.

The program gives money to companies helping to prepare students for jobs in fields like bioscience, coding, construction, healthcare and more.

Elicker said there are plenty of jobs for New Haven students that do not require a college degree.

“In today's world, jobs run the gamut as far as the requirements, a lot of them require four-year college degrees, but a lot of them don't," Elicker said. "There's a lot of atypical jobs out there. We need to make sure that we're providing pathways, career pathways for every single person in our community.”

A total of $1 million was given to 10 organizations in the city.

Grants were awarded to ConnCAT, CT Violence Intervention Program, District Arts Education, EMERGE, Junior Achievement, LEAP, MATCH Inc., NAACP CT, Urban Community Alliance, and Youth Entrepreneurs.

The next round of grant applications will go out this summer.