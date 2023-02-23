These teens are the first class of New London’s youth police academy — a photo essay

The New London Police Department has started its first 10-week Youth Police Academy.

City Police Chief Brian Wright said he believes the program to be unique in the state. He has invited teens between 13 and 17-years-old to find out what it’s like, and what it takes, to be a police officer through an academy experience.

1 of 4 — NLPD OFFICERS TEACHING AT THE YOUTH POLICE ACADEMY.jpg New London police officers teaching at the Youth Police Academy. Brian Scott-Smith / WSHU 2 of 4 — NLPD OFFICER NOCITO TALKS ABOUT THE COMMUNICATION EQUIPMENT IN A POLICE CRUISER.jpg New London Police Officer Nocito talks about the communication equipment in a police cruiser. Brian Scott-Smith / WSHU 3 of 4 — YOUTH POLICE ACADEMY HOODIES FOR ATTENDEES.jpg Youth Police Academy hoodies for attendees. Brian Scott-Smith / WSHU 4 of 4 — NLPD OFFICERS SHOW THE YOUTH ACADEMY STUDENTS A POLICE CRUISER.jpg New London Police Department officers show the Youth Academy Students a police cruiser. Brian Scott-Smith / WSHU

“Thought it was important we have that connection to our young people, because many times they’re unaware of the profession and we thought it was important that we can broaden their perspective and hopefully there might be some young officers in the group, but more importantly to build that rapport that relationship which is so necessary in this day and age,” Wright said.

The course is taught by officers on the job and gives an unvarnished look at what it takes to be a police officer today. These teenagers learn everything from why police do patrols to when, if ever, use of force is justified.

“Honestly I just wanted to see what it’s like, a day in the life as a police officer and you’ve obviously seen, like a police officer point of view, from a civilians’,” said 16-year-old Serenity Francis, “and I thought it would be a really good experience seeing police officers from their point of view.

Wright said the Youth Police Academy has a waiting list of people looking to attend, and will likely expand to two sessions each year. He said they hope to bring back past students to help teach, and maybe launch a Youth Cadet Academy, as well.

“I have seen what cops do since I was a little kid. So, I just wanted to learn how to become a cop and figure out stuff that you have to do in order to do that,” said 14-year-old Isaac Lopez.