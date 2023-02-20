© 2023 WSHU
Connecticut News

Environmental officials monitoring reports of falling soot

By Associated Press
Published February 20, 2023 at 9:11 AM EST
pollution_pexels_180614.jpg
Courtesy of Pexels
/

Connecticut environmental officials were monitoring reports Friday of sooty matter being found on parked cars throughout the state.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said it was unclear what exactly was falling from the sky or why, but it had not led to unhealthy air quality.

In a statement, the department said monitors “have not been able to determine any singular source, such as a forest fire, power plant, or transportation-related emissions, that would cause this.”

Officials said there had been reports of moderate amounts of fine particles in the air from air-quality monitors in the Northeast from Washington, D.C., through New Jersey, western New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts.

In neighboring New York, state environmental officials are investigating reports of an unusual odor in the Hudson Valley. The source of the odor was unclear.

Connecticut's environmental agency said a cold front and rain Friday afternoon were expected to reduce those levels back into the “good” range.

The department said that air flow at 1,500 feet was following the Interstate 95 corridor northeast into New England.

Connecticut News Environment ConnecticutConn. Department of Energy and Environmental ProtectionAir QualityAssociated Press
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
