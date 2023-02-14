© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Connecticut News

This Bridgeport bookstores strives to improve access to Black authors

WSHU | By Molly Ingram
Published February 14, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST
Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz poses with Kindred Thoughta Bookstore co-owner Derek Tompkins and her new book: “The Truths We Hold,” by Vice President Kamala Harris.

Bridgeport’s Kindred Thoughts Bookstore features hundreds of in-store books and millions of online titles penned by Black authors.

Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz and Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim visited the store on Tuesday for national Black Literacy Day.

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim

Bysiewicz said the small business is a model for communities around the state.

“Every community needs a bookstore, at least one, hopefully many,” Bysiewitz said. “Because these are books that you can't get anywhere else. And they're very inspiring and well chosen. And this is just like a fun community space.”

Bysiewicz, who said she comes from a family of librarians, bought a book before she left: “The Truths We Hold” by Vice President Kamala Harris.

Co-owner Derek Tompkins said the store attracts all kinds of people and has grown into its own community.

“Trying to emphasize authors of the African diaspora is where we started and it started small,” Tompkins said. “We were a book club that kind of morphed into an online book store, then we started doing local vending.”

Kindred Thoughts Bookstore is located on 1001 Main Street, Bridgeport. It's inside the historic Arcade Mall.

Kindred Thoughts is owned by Derek Tompkins and Karin Smith and is located at 1001 Main Street.

Molly Ingram
Molly is a reporter covering Fairfield County. She also produces Long Story Short, a podcast exploring public policy issues across Connecticut.
