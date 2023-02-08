© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Elicker describes New Haven as a hopeful city

WSHU | By Shelley Hassman Kadish
Published February 8, 2023 at 9:40 AM EST
elicker
Office of New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker

Education was front and center as New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker delivered his annual State of the City address to the Board of Alders Monday night.

Elicker acknowledged that the city has numerous challenges in its public education system, where students are far below state proficiency standards.

He said that in English Language Arts, only 24% of city's third to eighth graders meet or exceed state proficiency standards, compared to 49% statewide. Math scores were 11% compared to 40% in the state.

Elicker said there is reason for hope, as his administration establishes a new literacy and math tutoring initiative.

Elicker is facing a tough primary contest as he runs for a third term. One of his challengers, Tom Goldenberg, wrote in an email that New Haven’s chronic absenteeism is the worst in the state, disproportionately affecting Black and Brown students.

Elicker also praised successes in other areas, including more revenue from Yale University and a nearly 12% decline in violent crime.

Tags
Connecticut News Justin ElickerNew HavenEducation
Shelley Hassman Kadish
As a member of the WSHU Public Radio news team since 1991, Shelley Hassman-Kadish has worn many hats. But more importantly as far as listeners are concerned, Shelley is a trusted voice on WSHU.
See stories by Shelley Hassman Kadish