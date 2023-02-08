Elicker describes New Haven as a hopeful city

Education was front and center as New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker delivered his annual State of the City address to the Board of Alders Monday night.

Elicker acknowledged that the city has numerous challenges in its public education system, where students are far below state proficiency standards.

He said that in English Language Arts, only 24% of city's third to eighth graders meet or exceed state proficiency standards, compared to 49% statewide. Math scores were 11% compared to 40% in the state.

Elicker said there is reason for hope, as his administration establishes a new literacy and math tutoring initiative.

Elicker is facing a tough primary contest as he runs for a third term. One of his challengers, Tom Goldenberg, wrote in an email that New Haven’s chronic absenteeism is the worst in the state, disproportionately affecting Black and Brown students.

Elicker also praised successes in other areas, including more revenue from Yale University and a nearly 12% decline in violent crime.