Ahead of SOTU address, DeLauro, advocates call for Biden to expand federal childcare funding

During the State of the Union address, Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) is hoping President Biden will address his plans for expanding federal funding for childcare — and make good on campaign promises he made.

DeLauro said the childcare crisis costs the national economy more than $122 billion annually.

“I have long believed that our current system is broken,” DeLauro said. “We need to build an infrastructure that respects and values women and all hard working families in the workforce. Yes, and dads too.”

She wants a universal paid family and medical leave program, affordable childcare for all, and a permanent and expanded child tax credit.

Joining DeLauro to the State of the Union is Allyx Schiavone, the executive director of Friends Center for Children in New Haven. Schiavone wants to see legislators build better support for the American childcare system.

“The nation's economy rests on the shoulders of early care and education,” Schiavone said. “Teachers and the system that they're in is on the brink of collapse. Parents pay too much. Educators make too little. Providers can barely survive and kids cannot thrive. We must transform this broken system before it's too late.”

Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) also invited Marc Jaffe, CEO of Children’s Learning Centers of Fairfield County, to rally funding for early childhood care and education programs.