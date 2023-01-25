Connecticut Port Authority rightfully formed partnership with State Pier harbor manager

State Attorney General William Tong said the Connecticut Port Authority was within its rights when it hired a harbor management company to operate the State Pier in New London as a hub for the offshore wind industry.

The legal opinion came Tuesday at the request of the State Contracting Standards Board to look into whether the port authority was allowed to enter into a public-private partnership.

Tong said the port authority, and other quasi-public agencies, was allowed to make these agreements with Gateway, Eversource and Orsted in 2020.

The law changed the following year when a legislative amendment curbed any quasi-public agency from establishing any new public-private partnerships. That power is now limited to the state Department of Transportation.

Andrew Lavigne, the manager of business development and special projects, said “the attorney general's opinion is welcomed confirmation” of the port authority’s statutory authority.

Acting State Standards Board Chair Robert Rinker said they are reviewing the legal opinion, but he raised concerns about how the state should interpret public-private partnerships where quasi-publics are involved. “The Connecticut General Assembly may wish to address this during their current legislative session,” he said.

The state attorney general’s office is still investigating the $500,000 success fee the port authority paid to its consultant Seabury Capital for finding the State Pier project a contractor.