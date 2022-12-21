© 2022 WSHU
Connecticut News

Ganim, Bridgeport firefighters' union reach contract agreement

WSHU | By Molly Ingram
Published December 21, 2022 at 3:57 PM EST
Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim (right) and acting Fire Chief Lance Edwards

The City of Bridgeport and its firefighters have reached a tentative collective bargaining agreement.

Acting Fire Chief Lance Edwards said the CBA is favorable for both the city and the department.

“I think most people know it's been close to two and a half years, we've been going back and forth with contract negotiations,” Edwards said. “I think most people understand neither side is going to get everything that they want. But I do believe that the package that we have agreed upon, we have a tentative agreement, is fair for both sides, both the city and locally 834.”

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim said although the CBA took over two years to reach, he believes the agreement will keep new firefighters coming to Bridgeport.

“I'm glad we reached the right result here,” Ganim said. “I think the underlying benefits of it are long term, maybe generational to the department. And I think that's a nice thing to have.”

Ganim specifically referenced the lower health insurance cost that firefighters will pay. He believes the more affordable bracket will help with retention and recruitment.

Edwards said the city will benefit from the absence control policy.

The CBA now needs to be approved by the city council.

Molly Ingram
Molly is a news fellow, working on the Long Story Short, Higher Ground, and other podcasts at WSHU.
