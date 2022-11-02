© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Who pays for Morning Edition? Your car! Donate it to WSHU!
Connecticut News

Mashantucket Pequot Tribe CFO appointed to U.S. Treasury Tribal Advisory Committee

WSHU | By Jeniece Roman
Published November 2, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT
The U.S. Treasury Department building in Washington announced Friday that is imposing sanctions on Russia's Agrosoyuz Commercial Bank.
Pablo Martinez Monsivais
/
AP
The U.S. Treasury Department building in Washington.

The Mashantucket Pequot Tribe’s chief financial officer has been appointed to the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Tribal Advisory Committee.

Jean Swift will serve on the seven-member committee. It’ll handle the training of IRS field agents and Native American financial officers. The committee will also advise the U.S. Treasurer Lynn Malerba on matters related to the taxation of Indigenous people.

Swift served as the Mashantucket Pequot council treasurer and later financial adviser. During her time on the council the Tribe completed three phases of affordable housing development. Swift was honored as Executive of the Year by the Native American Finance Officers Association’s in 2019.

Malerba is the chief of the Mohegan Tribe and was appointed to serve as U.S. Treasurer in June. She served on the committee prior to being appointed treasurer.

Tags
Connecticut News Mashantucket PequotIndigenous RightsU.S. TreasuryJeniece Roman
Jeniece Roman
Jeniece Roman is WSHU's Report for America corps member who writes about Indigenous communities in Southern New England and Long Island, New York.
See stories by Jeniece Roman