Mashantucket Pequot Tribe CFO appointed to U.S. Treasury Tribal Advisory Committee

The Mashantucket Pequot Tribe’s chief financial officer has been appointed to the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Tribal Advisory Committee.

Jean Swift will serve on the seven-member committee. It’ll handle the training of IRS field agents and Native American financial officers. The committee will also advise the U.S. Treasurer Lynn Malerba on matters related to the taxation of Indigenous people.

Swift served as the Mashantucket Pequot council treasurer and later financial adviser. During her time on the council the Tribe completed three phases of affordable housing development. Swift was honored as Executive of the Year by the Native American Finance Officers Association’s in 2019.

Malerba is the chief of the Mohegan Tribe and was appointed to serve as U.S. Treasurer in June. She served on the committee prior to being appointed treasurer.