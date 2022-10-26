© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

New Haven school board pulls signing bonuses for new teachers

WSHU | By Michael Lyle Jr.
Published October 26, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT
New Haven
H0n0r
/
Wikimedia Commons

New Haven’s school board is removing up to $5,000 in signing bonuses for new teachers after a union complaint.

The New Haven Federation of Teachers sent a cease-and-desist notice to the Board of Education.

They said the board violated bargaining rights and committed an unfair labor practice by not negotiating the changes.

Board Secretary Ed Joyner said he agreed with the action to rescind the bonuses, which was approved on a majority vote.

“We want a really good relationship with our union," said Joyner. "They’re our partners, they’re not our adversaries.”

School Superintendent Iline Tracey said the bonuses will remain on hold while the board works on a fair deal that supports both the union and its teachers.

“I just want to do what’s right for kids and also make it right for teachers to get extra pay to service our kids," said Tracey. "That’s only my intention here.”

The board had approved a deal two weeks ago to offer the bonuses as a way to address a teacher shortage. 

Tags
Connecticut News Michael LyleNew HavenEducationTeacher ShortageTeachers' Union
Michael Lyle Jr.
Mike Lyle joined WSHU Public Radio in early 2021 as a News Anchor, and was brought on full time to cover Connecticut news. He is an anchor/reporter at New England Public Media, a journalist with the National Press Club, and a weekend/fill-in news anchor at WTIC News/Talk 1080.
See stories by Michael Lyle Jr.