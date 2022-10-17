Mystic’s drawbridge is a century old

The Mystic Bascule Bridge in Connecticut celebrated its 100th anniversary this weekend. It’s the oldest drawbridge of its type still in use in America.

Brian Scott-Smith / WSHU A local artist unveils a limited edition painting to celebrate the 100th bridge anniversary

It was designed by engineer Thomas E. Brown of the famous Otis Elevator Company. A century ago, this bridge was the first of its kind in the country.

Brian Scott-Smith / WSHU Local leaders speaking at the Mystic Bascule Bridge event with the bridge in the background

“The patent number for the Mystic Bridge — 1270925 — was issued in 1922,” State Senator Heather Somers (R-CT) said at a celebration with members of the Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce for an afternoon of music and a fireworks display. “And the bridge, the Mystic Bridge was opened officially July 19, 1922. So, a lot was happening then.”

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said the bridge is a symbol of America.

“It’s a legacy. It’s a connection,” Blumenthal said. “And so, this bridge stands and symbolizes more than just its architecture, more than just its construction value.”

“It’s a means of celebrating, and bridges should be celebrated: what brings us together. Two towns, two people, communities and families,” he continued.