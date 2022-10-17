Mystic’s drawbridge is a century old
The Mystic Bascule Bridge in Connecticut celebrated its 100th anniversary this weekend. It’s the oldest drawbridge of its type still in use in America.
It was designed by engineer Thomas E. Brown of the famous Otis Elevator Company. A century ago, this bridge was the first of its kind in the country.
“The patent number for the Mystic Bridge — 1270925 — was issued in 1922,” State Senator Heather Somers (R-CT) said at a celebration with members of the Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce for an afternoon of music and a fireworks display. “And the bridge, the Mystic Bridge was opened officially July 19, 1922. So, a lot was happening then.”
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said the bridge is a symbol of America.
“It’s a legacy. It’s a connection,” Blumenthal said. “And so, this bridge stands and symbolizes more than just its architecture, more than just its construction value.”
“It’s a means of celebrating, and bridges should be celebrated: what brings us together. Two towns, two people, communities and families,” he continued.