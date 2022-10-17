© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Mystic’s drawbridge is a century old

WSHU | By Brian Scott-Smith
Published October 17, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT
The Mystic Bascule Bridge in action.jpg
Brian Scott-Smith
/
WSHU
The Mystic Bascule Bridge in action

The Mystic Bascule Bridge in Connecticut celebrated its 100th anniversary this weekend. It’s the oldest drawbridge of its type still in use in America.

A local artist unveils a limited edition painting to celebrate the 100th bridge anniversary.jpg
Brian Scott-Smith
/
WSHU
A local artist unveils a limited edition painting to celebrate the 100th bridge anniversary

It was designed by engineer Thomas E. Brown of the famous Otis Elevator Company. A century ago, this bridge was the first of its kind in the country.

Local leaders speaking at the Mystic Bascule Bridge event with the bridge in the background.jpg
Brian Scott-Smith
/
WSHU
Local leaders speaking at the Mystic Bascule Bridge event with the bridge in the background

“The patent number for the Mystic Bridge — 1270925 — was issued in 1922,” State Senator Heather Somers (R-CT) said at a celebration with members of the Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce for an afternoon of music and a fireworks display. “And the bridge, the Mystic Bridge was opened officially July 19, 1922. So, a lot was happening then.”

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said the bridge is a symbol of America.

“It’s a legacy. It’s a connection,” Blumenthal said. “And so, this bridge stands and symbolizes more than just its architecture, more than just its construction value.”

“It’s a means of celebrating, and bridges should be celebrated: what brings us together. Two towns, two people, communities and families,” he continued.

Tags
Connecticut News MysticRichard BlumenthalbridgeBrian Scott-Smith
Brian Scott-Smith
An award-winning freelance reporter/host for WSHU, Brian lives in southeastern Connecticut and covers stories for WSHU across the Eastern side of the state.
See stories by Brian Scott-Smith