Lamont and Blumenthal lead by double digits in latest Quinnipiac University poll

In Connecticut, Democratic incumbents, Governor Ned Lamont and U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, have double digit leads over their Republican challengers in the latest Quinnipiac University Poll released on Wednesday.

The poll has Lamont leading at 57% with his GOP challenger Bob Stefanowski at 40%. Blumenthal leads his Republican rival Leora Levy by the same margin.

Poll Director Doug Schwartz said this is great news for the Democrats, with seven weeks to go until the election. “Governor Lamont and Senator Blumenthal are in really strong shape for reelection," said Schwartz. "A 17-point lead is a really big lead and tough to overcome.”

The Democrats' leads are driven by women voters, Schwartz added.

“Partly, it’s because women are more likely than men to identify as Democrats. But I also think, and we’ve seen this in our national polling, that women have become more energized in these midterm elections since the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade,” he said

The survey of more than 1,900 likely Connecticut voters was conducted from September 15 through the 19. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.2 percentage points.