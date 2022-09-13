© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Elicker signs ordinance empowering New Haven tenants' union

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published September 13, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT
elicker_eu_200708.jpg
Ebong Udoma
/
WSHU

Mayor Justin Elicker signed a city ordinance on Tuesday to empower a New Haven tenants’ union to assist the city’s Fair Rent Commission.

The city ordinance passed by the New Haven Board of Alders is believed to be the first of its kind in Connecticut.

It allows the New Haven tenants’ union to help the city’s Fair Rent Commission in investigating proposed rent increases and conditions at properties containing 10 or more rental units. It also recognizes the due process rights of landlords.

Proposed rules and regulations related to the ordinance are to be reviewed by the commission during its upcoming meeting next month. Tenants’ unions are recognized by state law.

Tags

Connecticut News New Haven TenantsJustin Elickerfair housingaffordable housingUnionEbong Udoma
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma