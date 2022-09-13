Elicker signs ordinance empowering New Haven tenants' union

Mayor Justin Elicker signed a city ordinance on Tuesday to empower a New Haven tenants’ union to assist the city’s Fair Rent Commission.

The city ordinance passed by the New Haven Board of Alders is believed to be the first of its kind in Connecticut.

It allows the New Haven tenants’ union to help the city’s Fair Rent Commission in investigating proposed rent increases and conditions at properties containing 10 or more rental units. It also recognizes the due process rights of landlords.

Proposed rules and regulations related to the ordinance are to be reviewed by the commission during its upcoming meeting next month. Tenants’ unions are recognized by state law.