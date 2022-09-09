© 2022 WSHU
Connecticut News

Guilford parents sue school district over their objections to teachings on race

WSHU | By Michael Lyle Jr.
Published September 9, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT
Three parents in Guilford are suing the town’s school district over their objection to the teaching of race and social justice issues.

In a lawsuit filed Wednesday in Connecticut federal court, the parents claim their children faced bullying and retaliation because of their political views on race. Some of the bullying included physical assault or intimidation.

Danielle Scarpellino, William Maisano and Tim Chamberlain also accuse the district of adopting a “radical racist agenda.”

They touched on examples such as a June 2020 decision to retire Guilford’s Indians mascot and Superintendent of Schools Paul Freeman’s commitment to teacher training around race and identity.

The chair of the Board of Education and head of the teacher’s union said such topics are not being taught in Guilford Public Schools.

Freeman said that the district is reviewing the complaint and may have a response sometime next week.

