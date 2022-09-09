Ganim's State of the City speech highlights Bridgeport's success, ignores failures

Bridgeport mayor Joe Ganim made his first in-person speech to the business community since before the pandemic at the Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater.

He was proud to show off his administration's successful revitalization of a shuttered ballpark into a major concert venue.

Ganim also spoke about plans to build new apartments downtown, an Eastside supermarket complex and construction of a new Bassick High School.

Unmentioned were failed plans to re-open two historic downtown theaters and to build an ice skating rink.

Ganim also ignored Bridgeport’s failure to strike a deal with Park City Wind to build a maintenance facility for its offshore wind projects.

The mayor was very optimistic about the sale of city-owned Sikorsky Airport to the state, but there is doubt about that getting approval from the city council.