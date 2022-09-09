© 2022 WSHU
Connecticut News

Ganim's State of the City speech highlights Bridgeport's success, ignores failures

WSHU | By Bill Buchner
Published September 9, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT
In this July 12, 2018 file photo, Democratic candidate for governor, Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim speaks during a gubernatorial debate in New Haven, Connecticut.

Bridgeport mayor Joe Ganim made his first in-person speech to the business community since before the pandemic at the Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater.

He was proud to show off his administration's successful revitalization of a shuttered ballpark into a major concert venue.

Ganim also spoke about plans to build new apartments downtown, an Eastside supermarket complex and construction of a new Bassick High School.

Unmentioned were failed plans to re-open two historic downtown theaters and to build an ice skating rink.

Ganim also ignored Bridgeport’s failure to strike a deal with Park City Wind to build a maintenance facility for its offshore wind projects.

The mayor was very optimistic about the sale of city-owned Sikorsky Airport to the state, but there is doubt about that getting approval from the city council.

Bill Buchner
Bill began his radio journey on Long Island, followed by stops in Schenectady, Bridgeport, Boston and New York City. He’s glad to be back on the air in Fairfield County, where he has lived with his wife and two sons for more than 20 years.
