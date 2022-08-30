Fair housing advocates are suing a Connecticut town over zoning

Advocates are suing the town of Woodbridge, Connecticut over what they call exclusionary zoning practices.

The town of Woodbridge bans multi-family housing in most of its jurisdiction. Open Community Alliance, a fair housing organization, said that particularly harms families of color.

“Time after time, year after year, at each moment when Woodbridge had the chance to zone for economic and racial diversity in accordance with state laws, it did not," said Erin Boggs, the group's executive director.

Fair housing advocates first started pushing Woodbridge to amend its zoning laws in 2020. Local officials approved some changes to accessory apartments and multi-family housing, which the town’s zoning commissioner called a significant step.

But advocates said they didn’t go far enough to allow for equitable housing. The lawsuit calls for an overhaul of the town’s planning and zoning.