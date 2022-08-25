© 2022 WSHU
Connecticut News

After labor relations officer leaves post, city of Bridgeport fills position

WSHU | By Molly Ingram
Published August 25, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT
ganim_convicted.jpg
Bob Child
/
AP

Key positions in Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim’s office were filled and left vacant this week.

Ganim has hired a former Newtown police sergeant to lead the labor relations office, despite his prior conviction. This comes as the city’s former labor relations director Andre Forde left his post after two months, amid several ongoing contract negotiations. It is unclear if he stepped down or was fired.

The new hire, Domenic Costello, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2012 for embezzling over $95,000 from the Newtown police union as its treasurer.

Ganim’s communication team said they are fully aware of Costello’s record and believe he is trustworthy.

Ganim also served 7 years in federal prison on corruption charges after his first stint in office. He was re-elected mayor in 2015.

Molly Ingram
Molly Ingram is working to obtain a masters degree in journalism and media production. She has a bachelor's degree in political science from Central Connecticut State University.
