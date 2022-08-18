Connecticut’s second ‘Sales Tax-Free Week’ of 2022 begins Sunday

Governor Ned Lamont announced that the state will participate in its second ‘Sales Tax-Free Week’ of 2022 next week, the first time Connecticut has held two sales-tax holidays in one calendar year.

The first sales tax holiday took place from April 10 through 16, after lawmakers passed a bill to implement another sales tax-free week during the legislative session.

The week-long holiday will take place from Sunday through Saturday, August 27.

Most clothing and footwear under $100 will be exempted from taxes at retail stores.

Lamont said the holiday is scheduled around this time to help families save money during the back-to-school shopping season.

“This is also an excellent opportunity to shop at some of our state’s locally owned retailers and support the many great small businesses we have in Connecticut,” Lamont said.

Mark Boughton, commissioner at Connecticut Department of Revenue Services, said his department was proud to be a part of implementing this second sales tax holiday.

“We hope that the families of Connecticut can combine this holiday with his other initiatives such as the child tax rebate to ensure their children and loved ones are ready for the start of a great new school year,” Boughton said.

The state sales tax is currently 6.35%.