Not so long ago, Connecticut couldn’t get masks at any price.Now, it can’t get rid of 202,500 reusable cloth masks, leftovers from a gift of 2 million…
Nearly 15% of the students enrolled at Connecticut community colleges have received non-medical exemptions from the system’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, a…
Despite passing a two-year state budget with no major tax increases, Connecticut could be looking at a renewed debate over tax fairness. Keith Phaneuf,…
Federally Qualified Health Centers, or FQHCs, have been a linchpin of the federal plan to promote vaccine equity nationwide. But efforts to get vaccines…
As Connecticut pulls out of the pandemic, its recovery is not uniform. Cities have been hit harder than the suburbs and those at the lower end of the…
As Connecticut's shoreline residents make their way through hurricane season 2013 with fingers crossed that there won't be a repeat of the last two years,…
The National Hurricane Center has predicted an active to extremely active Atlantic storm season that includes 3 to 6 major hurricanes. Not what…