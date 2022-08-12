Connecticut looks to increase monkeypox vaccine availability as cases climb

There are now 57 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Connecticut, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Despite the relatively low number of cases compared to the rest of the country, the number of patients seeking a vaccine has grown.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has allocated over 4,500 vaccine doses to the state, but many have yet to be received.

The monkeypox vaccine supply remains strong in Connecticut, with 3,500 doses available at 20 locations around the state, according to state health officials. So far, nearly 700 doses have been administered.

Governor Ned Lamont said anyone who may be infected or have come in contact with someone who has the virus should call 211 and schedule to get vaccinated.