© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Connecticut enacts new climate law aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions from transportation

WSHU | By Michael Lyle Jr.
Published July 25, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT
Lamont - Clean Air.jpg
Michael Lyle, Jr.
/
WSHU
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont announces a new law that will improve the air quality for residents while making state transit and school buses more eco-friendly for riders Friday in New Haven.

A new Connecticut law that reduces carbon emissions in an effort to improve air quality has gone into effect.

The Connecticut Clean Air Act allows the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to demand stricter emissions standards for medium and heavy-duty vehicles.

Governor Ned Lamont said Connecticut needs to take aggressive action on climate change.

“The transportation section is where you see more asthma and more conditions that are impacting our underserved communities,” Lamont said. “That’s what we’re doing in terms of electric charging stations and that’s what we’re doing in terms of electric buses.”

The law will also make CT Transit and school buses more eco-friendly for riders.

“The ability to change over to electric buses will have a massive difference in terms of people being able to utilize it,” said State Transportation Commissioner Joe Giuletti. “It helps especially if we get the surges in ridership that we’re seeing now.”

Most of the 800 CT Transit buses will be converted to electric by 2032. It also allows the state to purchase zero-emission school buses for districts by 2040.

Transportation makes up 40% of the state’s carbon emissions.

Similar legislation has already been adopted in several Northeast states, including Massachusetts, New York, and New Jersey.

Tags

Connecticut News Michael LyleConnecticutNed LamontConnecticut Department of Transportationgreenhouse gas emissionsLawsAir QualityPublic Transit
Michael Lyle Jr.
Mike Lyle joined WSHU Public Radio in early 2021 as a News Anchor, and was brought on full time to cover Connecticut news. He is an anchor/reporter at New England Public Media, a journalist with the National Press Club, and a weekend/fill-in news anchor at WTIC News/Talk 1080.
See stories by Michael Lyle Jr.