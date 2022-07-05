Ricketts pushes back on Connecticut bid for pro-choice businesses

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts is pushing back against Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont’s invitation for businesses to relocate to his state, where abortion rights are protected.

The invitation to Nebraska businesses came in an open letter from Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont and Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz. In it, they said the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade will have far-reaching implications for businesses and workers located in states likely to severely limit access to reproductive rights in the coming weeks. “For many of you, we can imagine that new restrictions will feel like a betrayal and cause concern about where to live and work. Customers and employees alike will be attracted to states that protect reproductive rights for all,” the letter said.

Lamont also appears in a video, saying, “This may be a time for you to think about taking a look at Connecticut as a place to move your business. A place maybe your employees feel more at home, perhaps you feel more at home; your customers can better identify with our values.”

Connecticut passed a law this year to protect women from other states who travel to Connecticut to get an abortion, and to protect clinicians who perform them.

Abortion is still legal in Nebraska. Governor Pete Ricketts said following the Supreme Court decision he wants to protect “preborn babies,” but has not yet decided whether to call a special session to enact legislation.

But in response to Lamont, Ricketts said “Nebraska is a pro-life and pro-liberty state.” And, he added, ”Unlike the high taxes, expensive cost of living, high income inequality and burdensome regulations in Connecticut, Nebraska is committed to making it affordable and easy to do business in the Cornhusker State,” inviting businesses to consider moving there.