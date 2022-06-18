Longtime WWE head Vince McMahon steps down

World Wrestling Entertainment CEO Vince McMahon said he’s stepping down as head of the pro wrestling organization while he’s under investigation by the company’s board for misconduct.

McMahon has been the leader and public face of WWE since the 1980s. He’s been a color commentator as well as a wrestler — as an evil version of himself called "Mr. McMahon." McMahon also has control over the organization’s creative content side. McMahon said he’ll stay in that role as his daughter Stephanie takes over as interim CEO and chair. He said in a statement he’ll cooperate with the investigation.

McMahon is accused of paying $3 million to settle with a former employee with whom he allegedly had an affair.

WWE is one of Stamford’s largest employers, with about 700 employees.