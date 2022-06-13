Starbucks workers in West Hartford vote for union

A Starbucks in West Hartford, Connecticut, has become the first unionized location in the state. Corbin's Corner Starbucks joins scores of other locations across the country to vote for a union.

The workers' vote to unionize passed by 13-3 last week. The employees will be represented by Workers United, according to the Hartford Courant.

Kuzco Gong, a barista and union organizer, said the next step is to enter the collective bargaining process and negotiate a contract.

The union members want to see an increase in wages, especially the starting wage, which is currently $14.50 an hour.

They also want a guaranteed minimum of 20 hours a week on the schedule to qualify for company benefits. Those benefits include health insurance and help in paying for college courses.

A representative from Starbucks said the company will bargain in good faith.

Workers at a Starbucks in Vernon, Connecticut, are also working toward union representation. Their votes will be counted next month.