Connecticut News

Starbucks workers in West Hartford vote for union

WSHU | By Bill Buchner
Published June 13, 2022 at 10:07 AM EDT
A Starbucks in West Hartford, Connecticut, has become the first unionized location in the state. Corbin's Corner Starbucks joins scores of other locations across the country to vote for a union.

The workers' vote to unionize passed by 13-3 last week. The employees will be represented by Workers United, according to the Hartford Courant.

Kuzco Gong, a barista and union organizer, said the next step is to enter the collective bargaining process and negotiate a contract.

The union members want to see an increase in wages, especially the starting wage, which is currently $14.50 an hour.

They also want a guaranteed minimum of 20 hours a week on the schedule to qualify for company benefits. Those benefits include health insurance and help in paying for college courses.

A representative from Starbucks said the company will bargain in good faith.

Workers at a Starbucks in Vernon, Connecticut, are also working toward union representation. Their votes will be counted next month.

Connecticut News ConnecticutStarbucksWest HartfordBill BuchnerUnionizationLabor Unions
Bill Buchner
Bill began his radio journey on Long Island, followed by stops in Schenectady, Bridgeport, Boston and New York City. He’s glad to be back on the air in Fairfield County, where he has lived with his wife and two sons for more than 20 years.
