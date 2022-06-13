Connecticut spends $1.5 million to help renovate a veterans home in Bridgeport

Connecticut is spending $1.5 million to expand and renovate a veterans home in Bridgeport run by the nonprofit Homes for the Brave Rehabilitation Institute.

Veterans have served the country honorably and deserve the state’s gratitude, Governor Ned Lamont said, announcing the state funding at the home on Monday.

“One way we can show that is by taking this facility, which goes back well over a hundred years, and turning it into something special, turning it into something where you have your own private room, your own private bathroom," he said. "A little bit of respect. A little bit of dignity.”

The renovations will include the installation of an elevator to make it easier for residents to move around. Work is expected to begin at the 42-bed facility this summer.