Connecticut News

‘Gifting’ cannabis now carries $1,000 fine in Connecticut

By Associated Press
Published May 31, 2022 at 10:20 AM EDT
Cannabis plants grow in the greenhouse at Vireo Health's medical marijuana cultivation facility on Aug. 19 in Johnstown, N.Y.
Drew Angerer
/
Getty Images
Cannabis plants grow in the greenhouse at Vireo Health's medical marijuana cultivation facility on Aug. 19 in Johnstown, N.Y.

The practice of exchanging cannabis or cannabis-related products for donations or other purchases — known as “gifting” — could now carry a heavy price tag in Connecticut.

Under legislation signed last week by Democratic Governor Ned Lamont, towns can fine residents up to $1,000 for gifting a cannabis plant or related products.

The state also has the authority to issue $1,000 fines for not paying state sales taxes on the exchanges.

Unregulated cannabis bazaars have cropped up around the state since the drug was legalized last year. Thousands of people have attended the events, often paying a fee to be admitted, and exchanged cannabis-related products for other items or received them them along with the purchase of an item such as a T-shirt.

The Connecticut Post reports cannabis advocates say the bill penalizes people for doing something that’s now legal in the state. The legislation’s supporters say it still allows friends and family to gift cannabis as long as no money is exchanged.

Connecticut News Associated PressConnecticutCannabisNed LamontFinesRecreational MarijuanaRetail pot
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
