© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

The Connecticut General Assembly discusses solutions to nationwide baby formula shortage

WSHU | By Michael Lyle Jr.
Published May 18, 2022 at 8:32 AM EDT
CT General Assembly Baby Shortage.jpg
Michael Lyle Jr.
/
WSHU Public Radio
The Connecticut General Assembly’s committee on Public Health and Children hosts a forum on the national baby formula shortage.

The Connecticut General Assembly’s committee on Public Health and Children held a forum in Hartford to address the baby formula shortage.

State Senator Saud Anwar is a medical doctor and a co-chair of the Committee on Children. Despite the controversy surrounding Abbott Nutrition, he said the Assembly is committed to doing their part to make sure children across Connecticut get the supplies they need.

“There’s so many sleepless parents around our state and around our country that we have a responsibility to do whatever it takes,” said Anwar.

State Representative Liz Linehan, another co-chair of the Committee on Children, said there’s an extra push to make sure parents don’t get into the practice of creating their own baby formulas.

“We’ve learned that not only is it dangerous, but additionally there could be infants who can’t digest certain proteins,” said Linehan. “You can just make them sicker; we could see seizures; we could see severe dehydration and a failure to thrive. There are all sorts of things that can happen.”

Just hours before the forum, U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) introduced legislation that would provide the Food and Drug Administration with $28 million in emergency funds toward inspections at baby formula plants across the globe.

“Parents and caretakers across the country need our support now,” said DeLauro. “This bill takes important steps to restore supply in a safe and secure manner. Additionally, with these funds, the FDA will be able to help to prevent this issue from occurring again.”

DeLauro called out the Food and Drug Administration for a slow response to the crisis. She also said Abbott put profit over people and attempted to hide that information from the FDA.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) also attended the forum. He said he remains firm on his stance for federal regulators and prosecutors to clamp down on the potential for price gouging.

Tags

Connecticut News Conn. General AssemblyConnecticutMichael LyleWIC
Michael Lyle Jr.
Mike Lyle joined WSHU Public Radio in early 2021 as a News Anchor, and was brought on full time to cover Connecticut news. He is an anchor/reporter at New England Public Media, a journalist with the National Press Club, and a weekend/fill-in news anchor at WTIC News/Talk 1080.
See stories by Michael Lyle Jr.