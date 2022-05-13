One of New England's largest tulip farms has expanded to Connecticut

One of the largest tulip farms in New England is seeing their business bloom after just two years.

Wicked Tulips Flower Farm in Preston, Connecticut, is run by husband-and-wife team Jeroen and Keriann Koeman.

“There’s more land opportunities in Connecticut, that’s one of the other reasons we came because of the land,” Keriann Koeman said. “There’s just more land. Beautiful — it’s wide open here. We’re bigger here than our Rhode Island farm.”

Governor Ned Lamont toured the farm this week with visitors who had come to self-pick some assorted colorful tulips on the two-acre site.

1 of 4 — Colorful tulips at Wicked Tulips Flower Farm.jpg Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont visits Wicked Tulips Flower Farm. Brian Scott-Smith 2 of 4 — A basket of Wicked Tulips.jpg Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont visits Wicked Tulips Flower Farm. Brian Scott-Smith 3 of 4 — Governor Lamont speaks with Jeroen and Keriann Koemanm owners of Wicked Tulips Flower Farm.jpg Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont visits Wicked Tulips Flower Farm. Brian Scott-Smith 4 of 4 — Yellow tulips at Wicked Tulips Flower Farm.jpg Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont visits Wicked Tulips Flower Farm. Brian Scott-Smith

“They’ve got 600,000 tulips. I think through Sunday will be peak tulip,” he said. “Look Shakespeare liked roses, that’s fine, that’s good for some people, but I’m a tulip guy. And this is the most amazing field you can see. You’ll just have joy walking through, there you go.”

The couple have already doubled the number of tulips they’ve grown since last year due to customer demand.

They have two other flower farms in Rhode Island, just 28 miles away from their Preston facility. It’s a former dairy farm.

Koeman said tulips grow well in the northeast as the climate is closer to where the tulips originated from in Central Asia.