UConn basketball standout Caroline Ducharme undergoes hip surgery

A star player on the UConn women’s basketball team underwent a successful medical procedure that should heal in time for the season starting in the fall.

Caroline Ducharme had surgery on her right hip Friday. School officials said the work was performed to repair damage from an injury she suffered before arriving at UConn.

Ducharme enjoyed a breakout freshman season last year with the Huskies. She averaged 9.8 points and 3.2 rebounds in 31 games while making 11 starts.

She played a key role for the Huskies after the team lost guards Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers due to injury early in the season, averaging over 17 points a game during a two-month stretch.

UConn said Ducharme is in a rehab program and will be ready for her sophomore season in November.