U.S. Senate confirms Connecticut's first Black female U.S. attorney

Connecticut’s first Black female U.S. Attorney has received Senate confirmation.

Vanessa Avery is a graduate of Yale and Georgetown University. She became an assistant U.S. Attorney for Connecticut in 2014, and an associate attorney general for the state in 2019. President Biden nominated her to the role in January, and she was confirmed by the Senate this week with a voice vote.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut — a former state attorney general — said Avery is fair and tough, and will follow the facts and law to punish and deter wrongdoers.