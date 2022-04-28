Connecticut juvenile crime bill is stalled in the House

The passage of a bipartisan juvenile crime bill in the Connecticut House of Representatives, backed by Governor Ned Lamont, has been stalled by last-minute tweaks.

Lawmakers are trying to tweak the bill to take into consideration concerns about a provision that calls for more GPS monitoring of juvenile offenders, said Speaker Matt Ritter.

“One change that’s sort of come up is if you remove the monitoring bracelet for whatever reason, the current language says you have to have it on for the remainder of your order or your punishment. It gives the judge no discretion. The public defenders say it could be or give the judge discretion for the life of the term. So that’s a reasonable change for example,” said Ritter.

Negotiators are also trying to tweak a provision pushed by Republicans that calls for an automatic felony charge each time a person steals a car, he said. Here, too, Democrats would like more judicial discretion on a case by case basis, said the speaker.