Connecticut News

Connecticut juvenile crime bill is stalled in the House

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published April 28, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT
Connecticut Legislature
Jessica Hill
/
Associated Press
Connecticut Speaker of the House Matt Ritter speaks during opening session at the State Capitol, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Hartford.

The passage of a bipartisan juvenile crime bill in the Connecticut House of Representatives, backed by Governor Ned Lamont, has been stalled by last-minute tweaks.

Lawmakers are trying to tweak the bill to take into consideration concerns about a provision that calls for more GPS monitoring of juvenile offenders, said Speaker Matt Ritter.

“One change that’s sort of come up is if you remove the monitoring bracelet for whatever reason, the current language says you have to have it on for the remainder of your order or your punishment. It gives the judge no discretion. The public defenders say it could be or give the judge discretion for the life of the term. So that’s a reasonable change for example,” said Ritter.

Negotiators are also trying to tweak a provision pushed by Republicans that calls for an automatic felony charge each time a person steals a car, he said. Here, too, Democrats would like more judicial discretion on a case by case basis, said the speaker.

Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
