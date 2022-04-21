Out-of-state offenders access Connecticut gun permits in state law loophole, court finds

A loophole allows some people with out-of-state misdemeanors to get gun permits in Connecticut, according to a decision by the state Supreme Court.

The Hartford Courant reports that the case originated with a Connecticut man who was denied a permit because he was convicted on misdemeanor drug charges in New York. The misdemeanor would have disqualified him from owning a gun in Connecticut.

But State Supreme Court Justice Andrew McDonald said out-of-state misdemeanor drug convictions don’t prevent people from getting guns, according to a law passed by the state legislature. The court said it was up to lawmakers to close the loop hole.