Connecticut News

Out-of-state offenders access Connecticut gun permits in state law loophole, court finds

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published April 21, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT
Handguns are displayed on a vendor's table at a gun show in Albany, N.Y., on Jan. 26, 2013.
A loophole allows some people with out-of-state misdemeanors to get gun permits in Connecticut, according to a decision by the state Supreme Court.

The Hartford Courant reports that the case originated with a Connecticut man who was denied a permit because he was convicted on misdemeanor drug charges in New York. The misdemeanor would have disqualified him from owning a gun in Connecticut.

But State Supreme Court Justice Andrew McDonald said out-of-state misdemeanor drug convictions don’t prevent people from getting guns, according to a law passed by the state legislature. The court said it was up to lawmakers to close the loop hole.

Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
