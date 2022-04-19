Connecticut Dems say they have the votes to pass reproductive rights bill

Connecticut Democrats said Tuesday that they have the votes to pass a reproductive rights bill in the state General Assembly. This is despite a pushback from right-to-life advocates.

State House Speaker Matt Ritter said the bill is needed to strengthen Connecticut’s law that guarantees a woman’s right to an abortion. It’s in anticipation of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in June that might overturn its landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, he said.

“I think when you look at what’s going on across the country, and what is unfortunately heading down the pike in June. Connecticut has always been a place where we respect reproductive rights. And this in a way sort of enhances those rights,” Ritter said. “And I think we’ll get votes from both sides of the aisle which I think is a good thing.”

The bill would protect women who come from out of state to have a legal abortion in Connecticut.

It would also protect Connecticut providers from abortion bans in other states.

Lawmakers decided not to consider another bill that called for enshrining abortion rights in the state’s constitution.

