© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Yale turns over stolen art amid smuggling investigation

Connecticut Public Radio | By Diane Orson
Published April 6, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT
yaleharkness_apbethharpaz_190313.jpg
Beth Harpaz
/
Associated Press

The Yale University Art Gallery says in a statement that it was presented with information indicating that works of art in its collection were stolen from their countries of origin.

Yale says the art gallery delivered the objects on March 30 to the New York District Attorney’s Office, and they’ll be repatriated later this year.

This comes amid a long-running investigation into former New York City art dealer Subhash Kapoor. The New York Times reports that Kapoor has been incarcerated in India since 2011 on charges of smuggling thousands of South Asian artifacts. He faces additional trafficking charges in New York.

Matthew Bogdanos, chief of the district attorney’s Antiquities Trafficking Unit, says nine of the 13 antiquities at Yale were connected to Kapoor. Twelve are from India and one is from Burma. They include a 10th-century sandstone statue and a marble arch from the 12th or 13th century.

The artifacts are valued at more than $1.2 million.

Copyright 2022 Connecticut Public Radio. To see more, visit Connecticut Public Radio.

Tags

Connecticut News NENC
Diane Orson
Diane Orson is CT Public Radio's Deputy News Director and Southern Connecticut Bureau Chief. For years, hers was the first voice many Connecticut residents heard each day as the local host of Morning Edition. She is a longtime reporter and contributor to National Public Radio. Her stories have been heard on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition and Here And Now. She is the co-recipient of a Peabody Award. Her work has been recognized by the Connecticut Society for Professional Journalists and the Associated Press, including the Ellen Abrams Award for Excellence in Broadcast Journalism and the Walt Dibble Award for Overall Excellence.
See stories by Diane Orson