Blumenthal says Ketanji Brown Jackson will help make the Supreme Court 'think more like America'

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut said his vote on the Senate Judiciary Committee to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court reflects the wishes of the American people.

“It is a joyous and exciting moment for all of America. Her nomination will make the Supreme Court look more like America. And hopefully think more like America,” he said.

Jackson will bring the experience of everyday Americans to the Supreme Court, he said.

“The abstruse pronouncements from the bench, they affect everyday Americans. She knows it. That's how she would make the Supreme Court think more like America,” Blumenthal said.

Blumenthal and his fellow Democrats and the White House hope to confirm Jackson to the lifetime position on the court before Congress recesses for the Easter holiday on Friday.