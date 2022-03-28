Metro-North expands weekday service in a push to regain riders lost during the pandemic

Metro-North began to offer more weekday trains on each of their lines starting Monday as the commuter rail service tries to get back pre-pandemic ridership.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority wants to attract more weekday riders to return to the train. Along with adding new lines, MTA announced a new 20-trip ticket last month as an alternative to the monthly pass.

Adding more than 60 weekday trains could mean shorter travel times, less crowded trains and more service during peak times.

Ridership is about half of what it was before the pandemic.

The New Haven line will see the largest service increase because it’s the busiest of the three lines with commuters in Connecticut.