Connecticut News

Federal funding gives a boost to New Haven’s community crisis response team

WSHU | By Michael Lyle Jr.
Published March 28, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT
IMG_3079.jpg
Courtesy Office of Connecticut Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro
/
U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT), who chairs the House Appropriations Committee, alongside New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker announces $2 million in federal funding for the city's nonpolice mental health response team.

City officials in New Haven have launched a community crisis team that will assist police and EMS responding to emergency calls.

The team, which is named “Compass” was formed with support from the Connecticut Mental Health Center, U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) and New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker. The city was awarded $2 million in federal funding that will help jump start the program later this year.

DeLauro, who chairs the House Appropriations Committee, said the community crisis team will serve as an outlet for residents to receive proper support when dealing with a crisis, along with access to affordable healthcare and employment opportunities.

“It will be underway and moving forward and we’ll look at it and evaluate it and understand its success and or where some of the other needs might be,” DeLauro said.

The program will be integrated into the existing non-emergency 911 dispatch system, and the human services network within the city.

Michael Lyle Jr.
Mike Lyle joined WSHU Public Radio in early 2021 as a News Anchor, and was brought on full time to cover Connecticut news. He is an anchor/reporter at New England Public Media, a journalist with the National Press Club, and a weekend/fill-in news anchor at WTIC News/Talk 1080.
