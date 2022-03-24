© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Connecticut state Senate approves outdoor dining rules extension

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published March 24, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT
Outdoor dining
Jay Cross
/
Flickr

The Connecticut State Senate voted to extend COVID-19-era rules allowing outdoor dining for another year.

The State Senate passed the bill unanimously after the House approved it with an overwhelming majority. The bill would allow restaurants to offer outdoor dining through April 2023.

Governor Ned Lamont is expected to approve the extension.

“It is one of the industries that has probably been hit the hardest, not only in Connecticut but across the country. So this is not only a Connecticut issue, but it is a national issue of significant impact,” said state Sen. Steve Cassano, a Democrat from Manchester.

The bill overrides local restrictions on outdoor dining. Opponents argued it would open the door to the override of other restrictive local zoning, including controversial suburban housing density rules.

Tags

Connecticut News ConnecticutDavis DunavinOutdoor Dining
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin