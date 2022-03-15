© 2022 WSHU
Connecticut News

8 would-be Connecticut troopers are fired after a police academy cheating investigation

WSHU | By Bill Buchner
Published March 15, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT
Connecticut State Police said eight recruits were fired Tuesday following a cheating investigation.

An Internal Affairs report concluded that the actions of the recruits were in violation of Police Academy rules.

Officials said the recruits were all members of the 131st training troop.

Hearst Connecticut Media reports the announcement comes about a week before the class is set to graduate.

State police said the remaining 53 members of the training troop will graduate on March 24.

